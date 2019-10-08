4 Reasons Why You Should Reward Yourself With A Vacation

If you have wanderlust, the only thing that will fill that need is traveling. For those who have an itchy foot, instead of buying yourself new clothes, expensive coffees or other goods, you save your money for traveling. Traveling is one of the best gifts you can give yourself, and luckily, there are tons of ways to reward yourself.

Traveling Is Fun

Traveling gives you the chance to let go of the day to day stresses. It gives you a week (or more!) away from office politics, mundane meetings and the long commute into work.

There are tons of new adventures out there.

Traveling Can Be Therapeutic

After working hard all year, you should reward yourself with traveling. For those who work hard, the stress and long hours might be interfering with your sleep. Spending the week at the beach, relaxing, and disconnecting from the real world can be a therapeutic experience and gives your worn-down batteries a chance to recharge.

Traveling Can Lead To Self-Discovery

Getting out of your comfort zone can be scary, but that's the best time to learn new things about yourself and others. Traveling, especially by yourself, lets you focus on who you are, and reflect on both your good and bad qualities. It can be a valuable time of self-discovery, and hopefully, lead to a few moments of clarity.

Traveling Helps You Laugh

Between meeting new people, experiencing different cultures, and trying foreign foods, you might feel the stress melt away. As they say, laughter is the best medicine. Reward yourself from a tough couple of months at work by laughing and doing things you truly love.

Have you been dreaming about bungee jumping? Give it a try! Want to hike to a mountain? Start training and get up there. Reward yourself with a few laughs, to help the stress melt away.

