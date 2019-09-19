5 Ways To Limit Financial Stress When Planning Your Wedding

For many people, their wedding is the biggest celebration of their lives, and one that they will remember for the rest of their lives. However, it's also the time of lavish spending, with wedding spending reaching an all-time high in 2015, with an average cost of $32,000. Costs can quickly add up, with many couples going over budget.

Here is how to get married without it destroying your personal financial health.

Determine The Kind Of Wedding You Want

As you picture your wedding, what do you see? Try to imagine the overall feel of the wedding you want to capture, whether it's a backyard barbecue or swanky reception hall downtown.

Have The Budget Talk

Everyone who is involved with paying for the event (including the bride, groom, and parents) should sit down and talk about the wedding budget. Talk openly and honestly about how much you're willing and able to spend on the big day.

Be specific about the numbers here, and break down the total you will spend. How much will you spend on the dress, reception hall, photographer, wedding planner, and the flowers? Maybe you want to splurge on the photographer and spend less on the flowers. Decide what matters most to you and your partner.

Decide What You Really Want

Decide what are the three most important things for you to have the perfect day. These desires could be small, big, practical or frivolous. It could be an outdoor reception, purple flowers, a live jazz band, or anything else.

Decide what's important, and see if the budget can accommodate those wants.

Limit Your Guest List

One of the biggest ways to cut down on the financial burden of a wedding is by cutting down the guest list. Unfortunately, every guest adds to your costs. By hosting a smaller, more intimate affair, you can keep your wedding bills more manageable.

DIY When Possible

You can save a ton of money by doing things yourselves. However, you should only DIY when you know that the final outcome is worth the time and effort it will take you. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to finish all the projects. The last thing you want is to be up past midnight working on centerpieces the night before your wedding.

One thing to consider is instead of spending hundreds of dollars on invitations or centerpieces is to save money by making your own. You can get a design or invitation template from Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) to help cut down the costs. While it might not be as fancy as paying someone else to do them, you will save yourself tons of money and still have a beautiful ceremony.