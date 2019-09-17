4 Of The Most Used Business Credit Cards

Business credit cards are a great option for those who are run their own businesses. Using a business credit card can help you save thousands every year and get you rewards like hotel stays, discounts, and cashback.

Here are some of the most used business credit cards this year.

American Express Blue Business Cash Card

With no annual fee, this credit card from American Express (NYSE: AXP) lets you earn up to 2% cashback on all eligible purchases, for up to $50,000 per year. Once you reach that limit, you earn 1% on all purchases after that.

American Express Blue Business Cash Card allows you to spend above your credit card limit. As you use your card and build up a history of payments, your spending capacity allows you to go over the limit. This card is recommended for people with a credit score from 670-850.

Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card

With this business card from Chase Bank (NYSE: JPM), you earn a bonus of $500 after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months. There is no annual fee, and you can add employee cards at no additional costs. All the money they spend on their cards helps you earn rewards faster.

The Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card gives you unlimited 1.5% cashback rewards on every dollar you spend.

You can redeem your points in for gift cards, travel, cashback, and more. Even better, the points never expire as long as your account is open.

Capital One Spark Cash For Business

Earn a one-time $500 cash bonus when you spend $4,500 within the first three months of opening an account for the Spark Cash For Business card.

This Captial One (NYSE: COF) credit card lets you earn unlimited 2% cashback, which means you could put thousands of dollars back into your business each year. It has no minimum threshold for redeeming point.

The card has a $0 annual fee for the first year, and after that, it's $95 each year. You can add employee cards for free to bank up rewards points from their purchases as well.

Discover It, Business Card

This credit card from Discover (NYSE: DFS) has some attractive offers and promotions for business owners. You earn 1.5% cashback on every dollar you spend on employees.

Those points will never expire, meaning you can bank them up to cash in big.

But what really sets this card apart is that they will unlimited match you dollar-for-dollar on the cashback you earn the first year, with absolutely no limits on how much you could earn. Therefore, if you get $250 back, it turns into $500 thanks to the Cashback Match.

Discover it Business Card also has 100% U.S.-based customer service with fast service, to answer any questions you might have.