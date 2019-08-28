Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: NYSE Launches Decimal Quotes
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 28, 2019 7:22am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: NYSE Launches Decimal Quotes

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened?

On this day 19 years ago, the New York Stock Exchange began trading in decimal prices rather than eighths of a dollar for the first time.

Where The Market Was

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 11,252.84 and the S&P 500 traded at 1,514.09.

What Else Was Going On In The World?

In 2000, the Y2K crisis passed without many of the widespread computer failures that had been feared. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) released Windows 2000. A gallon of gasoline cost $1.26.

Trading In Cents

For most younger traders, the idea that stock prices trade in decimal format in-line with the dollars-and-cents format of U.S. currency is just common sense. Prior to August 2000, however, that wasn’t the case. Historically, NYSE stocks were quoted in fractional increments of eighths of a dollar, such as $30 and ⅜ or $30 and ½. These fractions may seem strange to today’s traders, but the NYSE originally based its quote system on the Spanish gold doubloon system used in trading for centuries.

Just 13 stocks were the first to adopt the new fractional pricing in August 2000, including six NYSE stocks: Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC), FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), Forest City Enterprises, Gateway, Hughes Supply and MSC Software.

Fractional trading went smoothly over the first several months, and the NYSE officially switched over all its pricing to decimals on April 9, 2001.

Related Links:

This Day In Market History: The Edsel, Ford's Biggest Flop

Breaking Down The SEC's New Pilot Program, And Why Experts Say It Misses The Mark

Posted-In: New York Stock Exchange NYSE this day in market historyEducation Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APC + FDX)

Summer Doldrums Explode Along With Tariff War, Tweets
FedEx unit expands final-mile delivery network
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Trump Orders Postal Carriers To Search, Refuse All Deliveries Of Fentanyl From China
Spectre Of Amazon And Peak Season Looms Over Stalled Talks Between Atlas, ATSG And Teamsters
From A To Z: How Animals Get To Aquariums And Zoos, And Everywhere In Between
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday