Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.
What Happened?
On this day in 1902, the Cadillac Motor Company was founded.
Where The Market Was
The Dow Jones Industrial Average trade at around 64.40 and the S&P 500 traded at 8.85.
What Else Was Going On In The World?
In 1902, J C Penney Company Inc JCP opened its first store. Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. became associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. A U.S. carpenter earned $2.75 per day.
Birth Of An Iconic American Auto Brand
Cadillac’s roots actually go all the way back to the Henry Ford Company, which was founded in 1901. Ford left the Henry Ford Company in March 1902 after a dispute with investors, and the assets he left behind were used to establish the Cadillac Automobile Company in August 1902.
Cadillac marketed its first Model A vehicle in 1903 for a price of $850 and produced 2,500 vehicles in its first year of production, a massive number of vehicles at the time.
Ford went on to form Ford Motor Company F in 1903, and Cadillac was eventually purchased by General Motors Company GM in 1909 for $4.5 million in GM stock. Cadillac remains one of the core GM luxury brands to this day. In 2019, Cadillac sold a record 390,458 vehicles in the global market.
Related Links:
This Day In Market History: Long Term Capital Management Loses $533 Million
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.