It's Homebuying Season: What To Expect In 2019

Following a busy spring real estate season, the summer is another exciting time for the market.

The competitive season may cause home seekers to assume that winter is the only time to score a discount price.

This perception may not be the case: if an increased spring inventory is undersold, leftover houses can remain for eager summer buyers.

This makes the summer a wonderful time to look at properties, and even take that trip to TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX)'s HomeGoods for some decoration inspiration.

The best time of year to buy a house depends on the needs of the buyer. As midsummer approaches, it’s essential to recognize the benefits and drawbacks of purchasing a new house this season.

Be Prepared To Be Prepared

Statistics from the spring season show that sales of previously owned homes were 2.5% higher in May than in April, according to MarketWatch.

Now is a time to analyze the growth from previous months and study the houses available on the market.

As a potential buyer, it can be tough to score a good deal at first: you have to be cutthroat with price offers and choices. During these months, sellers need commitment from prospective buyers.

In August and September, the market naturally slows down, driving sellers to cut prices even more, according to Bankrate.

Know The Market

As a home seeker, it’s important that you do not get caught up in the summer season as you visit a potential new home.

The summer tends to be an elevated season for factors such as mood and environment, which can skew the way you view a house. Before you make the final decision, study the mechanics of a potential location, recognizing factors such as climate, neighborhood and surroundings.

Be Aware With Your Summer Splurge

As an educated homebuyer working the market, it’s important to stay aware of the benefits and drawbacks of a potential new home.

A house is a big investment to make, so analyzing your wants now to see if this is the right time for you to buy a home will help your ongoing process.

Great deals lie ahead in the later weeks of the summer season. It’s important to recognize your desires now so you can make a smart decision when the time comes to act.

You need to commit to the house. Analyze it inside and out, get to know the realtor and recognize if it's the right fit for you.