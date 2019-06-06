How To Find The Right Online Checking Account

Finding the right online checking account can seem a little overwhelming at first. As online banking has become exponentially popular, it can be difficult choosing which financial service to trust. In an exceedingly technological society, the options for online banks can seem limitless.

If you’re struggling to decide, let us help guide you through the process of finding the right online checking account for your needs!

While every online banking should typically have fewer fees than most traditional banks, they all have individual perks and drawbacks. Below is a list of characteristics that certain online checking accounts provide for their clients, and based on your personal needs, you can use it for guidance to get the most out of your online checking account.

You’re A World Traveler

If you’re someone who always jets off from one place to another, then you should look for a checking account that values their overseas customers.

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) Bank's High Yield Investor Checking is a great option if this sounds like you. Schwab is a traditional bank, but has a mobile bank option as well, with mobile checking deposits compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay. This bank offers no foreign transaction fees for using your debit card overseas, great for the frequent flyer.

You’re Always Taking Out Cash

If you’re the type of person who still believes in always having cash on you, instead of transferring money to your friends through Venmo, then you want to have easy access to ATMs. ATM fees can often accumulate over time, and if you’re not careful the wrong checking account will penalize you for using out of network ATMs. That’s why we recommend MoneyLion, with zero ATM fees, and available through 55,000 fee-free ATM’s across the globe.

You Want To Talk To A Human

Are you interesting in saving with online banking but uncomfortable with the idea of having mostly machines and robots handle your banking? If human contact is important to you, then Ally Bank Interest Checking could be the most viable option for you. Their customer service is accessible 24/7, so you will always have someone to guide you through any problem with your banking activity. They are also very ATM fee-friendly, and provide a $10 monthly reimbursement for fees charged at other ATMs nationwide.

We hope this helps you decipher the best online checking account for you, using these three characteristics!