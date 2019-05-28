8 Money Magazines To Read At The Beach

That long-overdue beach vacation is finally around the corner.

As your anticipated vacation approaches, keep your mind active with these eight money magazines. Toss these recommendations in your beach tote to sharpen your knowledge on banking and investing this summer.

1. Barron's

Barron’s is a weekly magazine focusing solely on investing, working with improving the individual investor. This is a great resource if you’re looking to make your own mindful investments, chock full of charts and analysis.

2. The Economist

If you’d prefer a more well-rounded view of global economics, The Economist may be for you. Topics range from economics, politics, technology, science, global news and finance. This established journal has been published since 1843 and is a great easy summer read.

3. Forbes

This business-focused magazine is best known for its lists and rankings of anything ranging from the best companies to invest in to the richest people of the year. Forbes recently revamped its style to be more topical in recent news and business ventures. This global media company covers lifestyle, innovation, healthcare, taxes and input from hundreds of successful CEOs.

4. Bloomberg Businessweek

This magazine is favorable for those looking to understand economic and political news. It will also do wonders to guide readers how news can impact your personal investing portfolio.

5. Money

If you're looking for straightforward, down-to-business life tips for investing, this is the magazine. Money covers anything from paying for college to how to improve your career path. This magazine makes finance conceptually easy to grasp by using case studies from real-life situations.

6. Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

This is one of the strongest financial magazines to deliver advice in an unbiased format to the reader. Business advice, finance news and business forecasts have been trusted from this magazine's first publication in 1947.

7. Fortune Magazine

This multinational magazine is most recognized for “Fortune 500,” which lists the most powerful corporations in the world. Be prepared to see more companies out of the spotlight from other news sites, and less technical analysis than other trade magazines.

8. U.S. Banker

For skillful advice from banking professions, U.S. Banker is the magazine for your summer. This source often features excerpts from knowledgeable authoritative figures and executives who are the best in their fields. Topics can range from what women are leading in banking today, to the best fintechs and banks to work for today. Also bring your headphones to try out their podcast.

We hope that these recommendations can help you determine the best summer reads for your beach day. Try out a few sources to decide which is best for your needs!