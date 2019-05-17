Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: The NYSE Is Born Under A Buttonwood
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 17, 2019 7:26am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: The NYSE Is Born Under A Buttonwood

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date.

What Happened

On May 17, 1792, the signing of the Buttonwood Agreement laid the groundwork for the New York Stock Exchange.

Where Was The Market

The Dow and S&P 500 weren’t introduced for another 104 and 131 years, respectively.

What Else Was Going On In The World

The U.S. had recently created the postal service and passed the Presidential Succession Act. Across the Atlantic, the French Revolution raged.

Buttonwood Agreement Bears NYSE

Under the shade of a Wall Street buttonwood, 24 stockbrokers and merchants signed an agreement establishing a centralized securities exchange, obviating the roles of auctioneers and setting a commission rate.

Just five securities traded at the time, with the Bank of New York the first to debut.

Nearly 25 years later, the organization became the New York Stock & Exchange Board. After a series of mergers and acquisitions, the exchange is now operated by Intercontinental Exchange.

Related Links:

This Day In Market History: The First Modern Leveraged Buyout

This Day In Market History: CBOE Becomes First Dedicated Options Exchange

Posted-In: New York Stock Exchange NYSE this day in market historyEducation Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + SPY)

This Day In Market History: Fed Chair Martin Issues Warning About Too Much Stock Market Speculation
Report: Mnuchin Sounds Optimistic Note On US, Canada Trade Talks
China's Foreign Ministry Responds To US Tariffs
China Will Raise Tariffs On $60B Worth Of US Goods To 25% By June 1
The Week In Cannabis: A&F Tries CBD, GW Pharma Soars On Results, Denver Decriminalizes Mushrooms
How Loss Aversion Is Eating Into Your Investing Returns
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street