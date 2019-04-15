Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened

On April 15, 1998, the New York Stock Exchange adjusted its circuit breaker standards to trigger halts after a 10-percent decline.

Where The Market Was

The S&P 500 finished the day at 1,119.32, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 9,162.27.

What Else Was Going On In The World

A few days later, the Indianapolis Colts would snag Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning as the first pick of the NFL draft. Disney World’s Animal Kingdom would open shortly after.

NYSE Implements New Circuit Breaker Standards

Before the SEC approved today’s rules, a 350-point decline in the Dow triggered a 30-minute trading halt, and a 550-point plunge halted trading for an hour. In 1998, though, new trigger levels were set at the joint proposal of the U.S. exchanges and the National Association of Securities Dealers.

A 10-percent decline before 2 p.m. would trigger a one-hour trading halt. After 2 p.m. but before 2:30 p.m., trading would be suspended for a half hour, and after 2:30 p.m., it would continue without interruption.

For a 20-percent drop before 1 p.m., trading would halt for two hours. If triggered between 1 and 1:59 p.m., trading would stop for one hour, and after 2 p.m., trading would close for the day.

A 30-percent plunge at any point throughout the session would stop trading for the day.

According to the SEC, the revisions were designed to disrupt trades only for one-day drops “of historic proportions.”

