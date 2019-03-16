City of Angels?

Hardly. At least not on the roads.

Los Angeles has the most aggressive drivers among big American cities, according to a GasBuddy report.

L.A. was followed by Philadelphia, the city where people threw snowballs at Santa. No surprise there.

Philly was followed by Sacramento, Atlanta and San Francisco.

GasBuddy is an app that helps drivers find low gas prices. But it also has a function that assesses users' driving habits in an effort to help them improve their fuel efficiency. It tracks, for example, hard braking, speeding and rapid acceleration, all of which could be signs of aggressive driving.

The results come from this past winter, beginning in November and continuing through February, and noted how often drivers using the app function engaged in one of those behaviors.

The following are the big cities with the most aggressive drivers, according to GasBuddy:

Los Angeles Philadelphia Sacramento Atlanta San Francisco San Diego Orlando Detroit Austin Las Vegas

