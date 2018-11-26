Listening to customers is good for business.

A single customer service call can make the difference between keeping and losing a customer, according to a new survey conducted by 3Gem Research & Insights and data collected by the Callminer 2018 Churn Index Survey.

Callminer found that 91 percent of customers say they would choose to stay loyal to a supplier following a positive call with customer service, whereas 82 percent of customers say they would switch suppliers after a single bad experience.

Suppliers who call that bluff may be disappointed. Customers have shown plenty of willingness to change suppliers over the past year, with 82 percent reporting at least one change in supplier in that time.

Bank customers (32 percent), mobile phone customers (31 percent) and property insurance customers (27 percent) have been the most willing to switch suppliers, according to the survey.

Among those who switched, 86 percent reported at least one customer service-related reason for doing so, including unfair treatment (28 percent), failure to solve problems in the first contact (24 percent), inexperienced or unknowledgeable staff (20 percent) and call center staff failing to follow up as promised (14 percent).

When asked what suppliers could do to keep them on board, 78 percent of customers say keeping prices, rates and fees low will earn their loyalty more than anything else. Renewal rewards (53 percent) and faster problem solving (49 percent) are also among customers’ top requests.

For a full rundown of the survey results as well as ideas for how a business can better serve customers, have a look at the Callminer infographic below.

Related Links:

What To Do When A Stock You Own Is Halted

Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio