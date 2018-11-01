Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened

On this day 19 years ago, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) were added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Where The Market Was

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at 10,648.51, and the S&P 500 finished the day at 1,354.12. Today, the Dow is trading at 25,115.76 and the S&P 500 is trading at 2,711.74.

What Else Was Going On In The World?

In 1999, Jack Kervorkian was convicted of second-degree murder for the assisted suicide of patient Thomas Youk. A shooting spree at Columbine High School resulted in the death of 13 students. The average price of a new house was $131,750.

Nasdaq Invades The Dow

As part of a major shake-up of the Dow Jones during the tech boom of the late 1990s, the index added Microsoft and Intel. At the time, the two stocks made history as the first-ever Nasdaq-listed stocks included in the century-old index.

To make room for the tech invasion, the Dow booted Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT), Sears Holdings Corp (OTC: SHLDQ), Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and Union Carbide from the index. In addition to Microsoft and Intel, new members Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and SBC Communications, now AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), were added to the index.

Microsoft and Intel remain Dow components to this day, and both companies are among the largest U.S. tech stocks by market cap.

Related Links:

This Day In Market History: The Toronto Stock Exchange Launches

What DJIA Changes Mean For GE, Walgreens Investors