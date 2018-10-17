Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: OPEC Cutbacks Send Oil Prices Skyrocketing
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 17, 2018 11:35am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: OPEC Cutbacks Send Oil Prices Skyrocketing
Related USO
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Fed Minutes
Saudi Arabia Mixes Oil, Politics After Journalist's Disappearance Strains US Ties
EIA Petroleum Inventories (Seeking Alpha)

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened

On Oct. 17, 1973, the Arab-led Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries announced a cut to oil exports for Israel’s allies in the Yom Kippur War.

Where The Market Was

The S&P 500 traded around $109.80, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded around $5,295.63.

What Else Was Going On In The World

Vice President Spiro Agnew had just resigned from the Nixon administration, and the nation was awaiting results from the Watergate investigation.

OPEC Weaponizes Oil Trade

While Israel and its Western friends routed an attack by the non-OPEC states of Egypt and Syria, Arab OPEC leaders leveraged economic power to bolster their peers. They determined to cut exports to the U.S. and European allies by 5 percent each month until Israel withdrew from the territories it occupied in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

The price of oil initially popped 70 percent. By December, it rose another 130 percent, and OPEC imposed a full embargo on the U.S. and other Israel sympathizers. The price of oil quadrupled, and given the extent of dependence on OPEC oil, an energy crisis ensued.

Western targets suffered gas shortages, rationing and price gouging; the New York Stock Exchange dropped $97 billion; and the U.S. stumbled into a recession.

The brunt of the oil pain endured until March 1974, when the U.S. helped negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Syria, but oil prices have never fully waned to their pre-embargo rates.

Some experts fear a repeat of the 1973 crisis as oil-rich Saudi Arabia resists U.S. pressures to investigate the suspicious disappearance of a Saudi-critical U.S. resident.

Related Links:

This Day In Market History: Disney's Predecessor Cartoon Studio Kicks Off

This Day In Market History: Department Of Homeland Security Established

Posted-In: this day in historyEducation Commodities Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (USO)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Fed Minutes
Saudi Arabia Mixes Oil, Politics After Journalist's Disappearance Strains US Ties
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Retail Sales Data
This Week In The Oil Market: Stocks Drag Down Oil, Hurricane Michael Triggers Shutdowns
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Citigroup, Wells Fargo Earnings
Inflation: What It Is, Where It Comes From And How To Protect Your Portfolio From It
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on USO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Musk Will Buy Another $20M In Tesla Stock — The Same Amount He Was Fined By The SEC