This Day In Market History: Dow Gains 11% On Great Depression Optimism

On this day 86 years ago, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 11.3 percent, its third-best day in history at that point.

What Happened

On this day 86 years ago, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 11.3 percent, its third-best day in history at that point.

Where The Market Was

The Dow closed above 75 and the S&P 500 traded at around 7.1. Today, the Dow is trading at 26,656.98 and the S&P 500 is trading at 2,930.75.

What Else Was Going On In The World

In 1932, Amelia Earhart completed the first nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean by a woman. In the U.S., the Great Depression pushed the unemployment rate to 24.5 percent. The average American worker earned just $1,650 per year.

Depression Optimism

The Dow peaked at 381.17 on Sept. 3, 1929. Less than three years later, it hit its Great Depression bottom at 40.56, roughly a 90-percent drop.

By Sept. 21, 1932, however, the Dow had rebounded a bit off its lows, and rising commodity prices had investors convinced that the worst of the economic downturn was over. The Dow gained 11.3 percent on the day to close above 75. At the time, it was the third largest single-day percentage gain of all time, and it still ranks as the fourth-largest to this day. The Dow’s biggest gainer that day was U.S. Steel (NYSE: X), which jumped 19.8 percent.

A year after the Dow’s 1932 bottom, it was trading higher by more than 155 percent. The rally stalled in July 1933 when the Dow dropped 7 percent in two consecutive days, and the Great Depression dragged on.

Photo: Buried machinery in Dallas, South Dakota during the Dust Bowl in 1936. Courtesy of the Department of Agriculture.