ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Cornelius Vanderbilt (Briefly) Prevents Stock Market Crash 149 Years Ago Today

by Wayne Duggan, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 19, 2022 11:29 AM | 1 min read
Cornelius Vanderbilt (Briefly) Prevents Stock Market Crash 149 Years Ago Today

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened

On this day 149 years ago, Cornelius Vanderbilt’s plan to support the U.S. stock market by buying stocks worked for one day.

Where The Market Was

Vanderbilt’s attempt to end the Panic of 1873 predates both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500.

What Else Was Going On In The World

In 1873, Susan B. Anthony was fined $100 for voting in the U.S. presidential election. Famed U.S. outlaw Jesse James and the James Younger Gang committed their first train robbery. One dozen pairs of Levi Strauss blue jeans cost $13.50.

Vanderbilt’s Plan

After American bank Jay Cooke & Co. declared bankruptcy on Sept. 18, 1873, Vanderbilt held a secret meeting with other wealthy investors that evening.

At the time, Vanderbilt was the wealthiest railroad tycoon in the U.S. and was convinced that he and his allies could step in and prevent a stock market collapse the following day by aggressively buying shares of targeted stocks.

When the market opened Sept. 19, stock prices initially tumbled, but Vanderbilt and his crew were able to successfully stop the bleeding with their buying. Unfortunately, while Vanderbilt was able to stave off a market crash for one day, the sell-off resumed the following day. The fall-out from the so-called Panic of 1873 was so bad that the NYSE would not reopen for trading for another 10 days.

Related Links:

This Day In Market History: Cooke & Co. Bankruptcy Triggers Panic

A Concerning Weakness In Bank Stocks

Public domain photo by J.C. Buttre via Wikimedia.

Public domain photo by J.C. Buttre via Wikimedia. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: this day in market historyEducationGeneral