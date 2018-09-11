This Day In Market History: US Markets Close Following 9/11 Attack

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

On this day 17 years ago, the U.S. stock market never opened following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 9,605.51 and the S&P 500 traded at 1,092.54. Today, the Dow is trading at 25,857.07 and the S&P 500 is trading at 2,877.13.

In 2001, Timothy McVeigh was executed for bombing a federal building in Oklahoma City. Congress passed a new law requiring all airport security screeners be U.S. citizens and undergo criminal background checks. The average cost of a new house was $136,150.

American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the World Trade Center North Tower at 8:46 a.m. and American Airlines flight 175 hit the South Tower less than 20 minutes later at 9:03 a.m.

Given the proximity to Wall Street and the confusion surrounding the implications and source of the attacks, the Nasdaq and NYSE chose not to open for trading on Sept. 11 and remained closed until Sept. 17. The 2001 market closure was the longest period of time the U.S. markets had remained closed since 1933.

On the first day stocks resumed trading, the market fell 7.1 percent. The Dow finished the week down more than 14 percent, and the S&P 500 finished down 11.6 percent, wiping out roughly $1.4 trillion in value over a five-day stretch.

