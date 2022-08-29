Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.
What Happened?
On this day in 2000, Swedish company OM Group made a $1.2-billion hostile takeover bid for the London Stock Exchange.
Where The Market Was
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 11,215.10 and the S&P 500 traded at 1,509.84.
What Else Was Going On In The World?
In 2000, Microsoft Corporation MSFT released Windows 2000. AOL merged with Time Warner. The average cost of a new car was $24,750.
Swedes Take A Shot At LSE
After 227 years in operation, the LSE was taken by surprise in August 2000 when OM Group made a hostile takeover bid. The LSE board repeatedly criticized the $1.2-billion offer as “inadequate," prompting OM Group to eventually raise its bid to around $1.46 billion.
The LSE still opposed the takeover bid, and OM Group was denied after receiving just 6.7% LSE shareholder approval for its buyout in a November vote.
Seven years later, Nasdaq Inc NDAQ would step up with its own $5.3-billion bid to buy the LSE. Despite controlling 28.75% of voting shares at the time, Nasdaq received the approval of just 0.4% of remaining shareholders and the LSE once again remained independent.
Related Links:
This Day In Market History: NYSE Launches Decimal Quotes
How The Largest Financial Institutions Innovate: 'How Do We Go And Disrupt Ourselves?'
Public domain photo via Wikimedia.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.