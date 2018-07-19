Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) has taken some big steps in the past year to drive sales, promote growth and attract more customers.

What Happened

In the spring, Target launched its very own version of the Birchbox. With a purchase of the $7 Target Beauty Box, consumers are given numerous samples of leading personal care and cosmetic brands.

Since the products in the monthly boxes are sold at all Target stores, the customer can test them before purchasing. Each box also contains coupons for the included items.

If a customer decides to purchase a Beauty Box, but dreads leaving the car to do so, Target has them covered.

As of July 10, 200 additional stores have added Target’s Drive Up program.

With this, guests are able to place an order through the app at participating locations. Guests simply tap a button on the app to alert the store they are en route. Upon arrival, an associate brings the bags to the customer's car.

"Nearly 1,000 Target stores will offer the service by the holidays — all part of our effort to use stores to get online orders to guests faster and make Target America’s easiest place to shop," the retailer said in a statement.

Why It’s Important

The success of e-commerce titans like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) poses a threat to brick-and-mortar stores; Target's latest initiatives give shoppers a brick-and-mortar brand they know, but with more flexibility.

What’s Next

By August, Target plans to expand the Drive Up service to more markets. The Beauty Box now features a version for men and is available every month online. Target shares were up 2.09 percent at $78.46 at the close Thursday.

