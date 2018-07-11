Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: Fannie Mae Rolls Out First Stripped Mortgage-Backed Securities
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2018 12:47pm   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: Fannie Mae Rolls Out First Stripped Mortgage-Backed Securities
Related FNMA
This Day In Market History: The National Housing Act Of 1934
Height Capital Markets: Housing Finance Reform Plan Has 5% Chance Of Success

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date.

What Happened

On July 11, 1986, the Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC: FNMA) issued the first stripped mortgage-backed securities to enable purchase of interest-only or principal-only bonds.

Where Was The Market

The Dow and S&P 500 closed down at respective rates of $1,821.43 and $242.22.

What Else Was Going On In The World

The inaugural Goodwill Games were taking place in Moscow in response to national Olympic boycotts. The U.S. Supreme Court had recently ruled to uphold affirmative action and eliminate the Gramm-Rudman deficit-reduction law.

Fannie Mae Convolutes The Trading Game

Fannie Mae’s financial engineering provided investors a pure bet on the direction of interest rates. When rates rise, interest-only strips follow suit as principal-only strips fall.

The concept, built on mortgages backed by the Federal Housing Administration and the Veterans Administration, is akin to Treasury STRIPS introduced a year prior.

In the first two months of marketing, the Association sold $1 billion of stripped mortgage-backed securities to Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS).

Related Links:

This Day In Market History: Jackson Vetoes Charter Renewal For Bank Of The United States

This Day In Market History: Bell Telephone Company Is Founded

Image credit: Carol M. Highsmith [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: fannie mae this day in market historyEducation Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GS + FNMA)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Michael Kors, Royal Caribbean, Toll Brothers And More
This Day In Market History: The National Housing Act Of 1934
Caution Remains On Wall Street Even As Concern Eases On Foreign Investment
What DJIA Changes Mean For GE, Walgreens Investors
Height Capital Markets: Housing Finance Reform Plan Has 5% Chance Of Success
The Market In 5 Minutes: Stress Test Results, More Trade Talks, Viacom's Unexpected Risk
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FNMA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.