Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date.

What Happened

On this day in 1877, the Bell Telephone Company was founded in Boston as a common law joint stock company.

Where Was The Market

The S&P 500 was trading between 2.85 and 3.05. It trades around 2,780 today.

What Else Was Going On In The World

The first Wimbledon tennis tournament began in London, and battles between settlers and Native Americans continued to rage.

A Juggernaut Is Born

The firm was founded by Alexander Graham Bell’s father-in-law to hold the patents of Bell and his partner.

It was officially incorporated July 30 and over the years underwent a series of reorganizations and merger. In the 1880s, the entity birthed subsidiary AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), which eventually came to acquire the parent.

AT&T now dominates the telecom industry with subsidiaries including DIRECTV, Time Warner and Warner Bros. The firm’s superiority was verified over the last century by brief but recurring stints on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Image: Bell System logo, 1889