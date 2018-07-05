Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: John Hancock Co-Founds Bank Of Massachusetts
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 05, 2018 12:21pm   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: John Hancock Co-Founds Bank Of Massachusetts
Related BAC
Caution Remains On Wall Street Even As Concern Eases On Foreign Investment
What DJIA Changes Mean For GE, Walgreens Investors
Bank Of America: Love It Or Leave It (Seeking Alpha)

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened?

On this day 234 years ago, John Hancock co-founded the Bank of Massachusetts.

Where The Market Was

The Bank of Massachusetts predates the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500. Today, the Dow is trading at 24,303.27 and the S&P 500 is trading at 2,725.89.

What Else Was Going On In The World?

In 1784, the Treaty of Paris was ratified, ending the Revolutionary War. The U.S. government and the Iroquois League signed the Treaty of Fort Stanwix. A quart of brandy cost 25 cents.

Bank Of Massachusetts

The Bank of Massachusetts was one of the first American banks established after the Revolutionary War, and its lineage can be traced all the way to today’s Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). Its first customers included Paul Revere, Samuel Adams, Henry Knox and co-founder John Hancock. Bank of Massachusetts was the only bank in Boston for the first eight years after it was founded.

Bank of Massachusetts was renamed Massachusetts National Bank in 1864. After several mergers and name-changes throughout the 20th century, the bank (then called BankBoston) merged with Fleet Bank in 1999 to form FleetBoston Financial. FleetBoston was subsequently acquired by Bank of America in 2004.

BankBoston, the direct descendent of the original Bank of Massachusetts, still exists today as an international private bank subsidiary of Bank of America.

Related Links:

This Day In Market History: Charles Dow's First Stock Index

A Concerning Weakness In Bank Stocks

Posted-In: BankBoston Boston FleetBoston John HancockEducation Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC)

Caution Remains On Wall Street Even As Concern Eases On Foreign Investment
What DJIA Changes Mean For GE, Walgreens Investors
A Concerning Weakness In Bank Stocks
Trade And Geopolitical Fears Seem To Recede A Bit, And Global Markets Move Higher
Barron's Picks And Pans: Lincoln National, Salesforce, Dollar Tree And More
What's The Volcker Rule, And Why Are Banks Celebrating The Fed's Proposed Changes?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BAC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.