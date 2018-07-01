A 2018 Midyear Update: The 10 Best-Performing S&P 500 Stocks
After one of its best years in recent history in 2017, the S&P 500 has delivered lackluster returns in the first half of 2018, gaining just 1.5 percent year-to-date. But there have been plenty of big winners in the market so far this year.
Here’s a look at the 10 best-performing stocks in the entire S&P 500 in the first half of 2018.
1. Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL)
After being one of the worst-performing S&P 500 stocks, watchmaker Fossil is one of several comeback stories among the best-performing stocks of 2018, gaining 215 percent year-to-date.
2. ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD)
Strong new product performance and impressive 33-percent revenue growth have sent medical device-maker ABIOMED’s stock soaring 114 percent in 2018.
3. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)
Year after year, Netflix’s subscriber growth and international expansion have it among the best-performing stocks in the market, and this year is no different after a 95-percent gain.
4. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)
For years, Twitter investors have looked on in envy of social media rival Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), but Twitter is the one with the huge 80-percent gain this year.
5. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP)
The online travel space is growing at a tremendous rate, and so is Tripadvisor’s market cap, with the stock up 60 percent in 2018.
6. Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE: UA)
Like Fossil, athletic retailer Under Armour is on the comeback trail in 2018, gaining 59.3 percent year-to-date after years of horrible returns and inventory restructuring.
7. XL Group Ltd (NYSE: XL)
Most of XL Group’s 62-percent 2018 gain came in March, when French insurance giant Axa announced a $15.3-billion buyout deal for XL valued at a 33-percent premium to market price.
8. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG)
Chipotle optimism got a huge shot in the arm when the company recently announced its new CEO would be former Taco Bell head Brian Niccol, and the stock is up 50 percent year-to-date.
9. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN)
Invisalign producer Align Technology has been one of the best-performers in a struggling health care sector in 2018, gaining 53 percent year-to-date.
10. Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M)
Macy’s is another top comeback story this year, gaining 44 percent as investors have realized brick-and-mortar retail might not be in as much trouble as they had thought.
