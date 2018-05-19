Market Overview

12 Dow 30 Companies With Above-Average Salaries
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 19, 2018 5:21pm   Comments
Of 23 Dow 30 companies whose payrolls were analyzed by MyLogIQ and curated by the Wall Street Journal, 15 posted median incomes above the $57,617 median U.S. income reported by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2016.

Twelve reported figures that place their employees in the nation’s “upper income” bracket, according to a range defined by Pew Research Center.

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM): $161,562
  • Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX): $137,849
  • Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS): $135,165
  • Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ): $126,623
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA): $111,204
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC): $102,100
  • Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV): $99,004
  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE): $89,206
  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK): $82,173
  • DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP): $78,835
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM): $77,799
  • United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX): $72,433

Many of the firms with median salaries qualifying as “middle” or “lower income” support hourly employees in customer service or skilled trade positions:

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ): $66,000
  • Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT): $65,770
  • UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH): $58,378
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE): $57,211
  • American Express Company (NYSE: AXP): $56,873
  • 3M Co (NYSE: MMM): $55,683
  • IBM (NYSE: IBM): $54,491
  • The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO): $47,312
  • Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD): $21,095
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT): $19,177
  • McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD): $7,017

The breakdown of the Dow 30 fairly represents broader trends, particularly cross-industry comparisons. Retailers and food service companies tend to report lower salaries than do energy, financial or tech companies.

