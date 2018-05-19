12 Dow 30 Companies With Above-Average Salaries

Of 23 Dow 30 companies whose payrolls were analyzed by MyLogIQ and curated by the Wall Street Journal, 15 posted median incomes above the $57,617 median U.S. income reported by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2016.

Twelve reported figures that place their employees in the nation’s “upper income” bracket, according to a range defined by Pew Research Center.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM): $161,562

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS): $135,165

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA): $111,204

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC): $102,100

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE): $89,206

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP): $78,835

Many of the firms with median salaries qualifying as “middle” or “lower income” support hourly employees in customer service or skilled trade positions:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ): $66,000

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH): $58,378

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP): $56,873

IBM (NYSE: IBM): $54,491

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD): $21,095

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD): $7,017

The breakdown of the Dow 30 fairly represents broader trends, particularly cross-industry comparisons. Retailers and food service companies tend to report lower salaries than do energy, financial or tech companies.

