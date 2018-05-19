12 Dow 30 Companies With Above-Average Salaries
Of 23 Dow 30 companies whose payrolls were analyzed by MyLogIQ and curated by the Wall Street Journal, 15 posted median incomes above the $57,617 median U.S. income reported by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2016.
Twelve reported figures that place their employees in the nation’s “upper income” bracket, according to a range defined by Pew Research Center.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM): $161,562
- Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX): $137,849
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS): $135,165
- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ): $126,623
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA): $111,204
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC): $102,100
- Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV): $99,004
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE): $89,206
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK): $82,173
- DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP): $78,835
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM): $77,799
- United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX): $72,433
Many of the firms with median salaries qualifying as “middle” or “lower income” support hourly employees in customer service or skilled trade positions:
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ): $66,000
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT): $65,770
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH): $58,378
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE): $57,211
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP): $56,873
- 3M Co (NYSE: MMM): $55,683
- IBM (NYSE: IBM): $54,491
- The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO): $47,312
- Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD): $21,095
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT): $19,177
- McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD): $7,017
The breakdown of the Dow 30 fairly represents broader trends, particularly cross-industry comparisons. Retailers and food service companies tend to report lower salaries than do energy, financial or tech companies.
