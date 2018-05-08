Market Overview

This Day In Market History: The First Coca-Cola Is Sold
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 08, 2018 12:08pm   Comments
This Day In Market History: The First Coca-Cola Is Sold
Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened?

On this day 132 years ago, the first Coca-Cola was sold.

Where The Market Was

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index were nowhere to be found in 1886. Today, the Dow is trading at 24,357.32 and the S&P 500 is trading at 2,672.63.

What Else Was Going On In The World?

In 1886, Robert Louis Stevenson published the “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.” German Karl Benz patented the “Benz Patent Motorwagen” the world’s first combustion automobile. A dozen eggs cost 40 cents.

Coke Is Born

Pharmacist John Pemberton sold the first ever bottle of Coca-Cola as a medicine back in 1886. Pemberton initially charged 5 cents per glass for his carbonated concoction. Asa Candler purchased the Coca-Cola formula and brand in 1889 and founded The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) in 1902.

In 1919, a team of businessmen led by Ernest Woodruff purchased Coca-Cola for $25 million. Later that year, Coca-Cola went public at a price of $40 per share. A single share of Coca-Cola stock purchased at the IPO price in 1919 and held with dividends reinvested would have produced an average annual return of 10.7 percent and would have been worth $9.8 million as of 2012.

Today, Coca-Cola has grown to a market cap of more than $178 billion.

