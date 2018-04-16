It's Almost Money Smart Week! Find An Event Near You

Money Smart Week, started by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in 2002, promotes financial literacy events across the United States every April.

For 2018, it takes place April 21-28.

What Is Money Smart Week?

Money Smart Week is a collection of free, all-ages financial workshops and classes that occur across the country. They cover everything from car insurance to credit repair. The events are hosted by local nonprofit organizations, municipalities, libraries and schools.

The timing of these events couldn’t be better as they’re just after Tax Day, which this year falls on April 17.

Money Smart Week encourages you to create plans and habits that help preserve this money for the rest of the year. And, instructors can teach you how to stash it the right way. You’ll learn how to open a checking account, a savings account, about interest rates, and even how to set up a Roth IRA or traditional IRA for retirement.

How Do I Find Money Smart Week Events Near Me?

Last year, over 100,000 people attended Money Smart events across the country. You can search for your zip code on the Money Smart website to look for events near you.

All events are free and open to the public. Some of them are on a smaller scale - focused on homebuyer education or saving for college - or targeted towards a broad population. You don’t even have to worry about getting a babysitter -- there are children’s events as well!

If you can’t make it, that’s okay. This isn’t the only opportunity to talk about money. The Money Smart Week website has a number of resources to help you figure out your finances. It’s filled with videos, blogs, and interactive games. You can even get connected to free or low-cost professionals that can help you overcome major financial problems, like bad credit or unbearable debt.