Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: Apple Hits $600 Billion Market Cap
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 10, 2018 10:22am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: Apple Hits $600 Billion Market Cap
Related AAPL
Market Starts Week In Or Near Correction Territory After Friday's Sell-Off
The Market In 5 Minutes: Deutsche Bank, GM, Trump, WrestleMania And More
Wall Street Breakfast: Xi Calms The Markets At Asia's Davos (Seeking Alpha)

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened?

On this day six years Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) became just the second public company in history to reach a market cap of $600 billion.

Where The Market Was

The Dow finished the day at 12,715.93. The S&P 500 finished at 1,358.59. Today, the Dow is trading at 23,979.10 and the S&P 500 is trading at 2,613.16.

What Else Was Going On In The World?

In 2012, Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) held its IPO and went public at a price of $38 per share. Hurricane Sandy devastated the U.S. East Coast, killing roughly 300 people and inflicting more than $50 billion in property damage. The average cost of a new house in the U.S. was $263,200.

Apple Joins The $600 Billion Club

When Apple’s share price hit $644 in 2012, it put the company over the $600 billion market cap for the first time. At the time, Apple was the most valuable public company in the world, a title which is has mostly held onto ever since.

Apple was just the second company to ever reach the $600 billion market cap level, joining Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), which reached a $618.9 billion peak during the dot com bubble in 1999.

Apple broke Microsoft’s record when it hit a value of $620 billion in August of 2012. Today, Apple is on the verge of becoming the world’s first $1 trillion company. Its current market cap stands at $854.3 billion.

Related Links:

This Day In Market History: Judge Rules Microsoft A Monopoly

Apple Wants You To Text Businesses Through The Messages App

Posted-In: this day in market historyEducation Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + FB)

The Market In 5 Minutes: Trump, Cohen, Syria, Facebook And More
How Valuable Is Your Facebook Data? Less Than You Think
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg On Data Privacy: 'My Mistake'
The Week Ahead: Zuckerberg Goes To Washington, Big Banks Get Earnings Season Underway
Despite The Headlines, Facebook Isn't Losing Advertisers, KeyBanc Says In Earnings Preview
Market Starts Week In Or Near Correction Territory After Friday's Sell-Off
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AAPL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.