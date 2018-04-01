Hiring A Real Estate Agent? Pick One That Will Lessen The Burden Of Homebuying

You may forgo using a real estate agent to save a little bit of money, but you could end up wasting your time. Contrary to popular belief, hiring a real estate agent should help you save a great deal of cash - not the other way around.

A competent agent helps you find the best list price, shows you how you to improve the condition of your home, and represents you during professional negotiations with potential buyers or sellers. The agent acts as a marketer, consultant, salesperson, business manager, analyst, and your advocate.

If you’re thinking of using an agent, find the best one possible.

Communication

Working with an unresponsive agent will be time-consuming and frustrating. Real estate is a time sensitive sector. You’ll need an agent who’s available around the clock, especially if you’re buying or selling in a hot market.

That said, communication is a two-way street. If you don’t know how to communicate your goals, budget, or anything else, your agent won’t have much to work with. Then, it’s impossible for them to meet your standards. Remember to keep each other posted, even if the update seems insignificant.

Experience

Experience speaks for itself. Examine a real estate agent’s track record. They get bonus points if they’re experienced in buying or selling in your neighborhood, type of dwelling, or has specialized knowledge pertinent to you. Check out peer-given awards and client reviews as well.

Help With The Details

As mentioned before, your real estate agent should be your go-to expert when it comes to every detail of homeownership. With that in mind, find an agent who can help you choose good homeowners insurance. Better yet, the agent should equip you with questions you can ask prospective home insurance agents and help you compare home insurance policies.

Problem Solver

Gone are the days when you could put in an offer and move in the month. To ensure you’ll be on the safe side, pick an agent who’s willing to walk past every obstacle with you.

Honesty and Integrity

Try to hire an agent with an impressive professional reputation. If you’re in the United States and would like to ensure that the agent you are about to hire practices high ethical standards, check if they are a member of the National Association of Realtors. Membership requires agents need to abide by strict rules of practice and code of ethics.

The perfect real estate agent should have most, if not all, of these qualities. Settling for less will leave you frustrated and out of time and money.