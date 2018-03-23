Thefts, storms, floods, fires and other calamities disrupt lives. With fire, flood, or homeowner’s insurance, you can begin the restoration of your loss.

Filing an insurance claim begins that process. Know what you have and what your homeowner’s insurance covers beforehand. This helps determine the best course of action when you file the claim.

When Do You File A Claim

As soon as it's safe, notify your insurance agent or the insurance company directly about the claim. Start your claim before you dispose of property or begin repairs.

Although you should file as quickly as possible, your insurer may ask you to protect your property from further damage if you can. This may include covering damaged property to keep out rain or other elements.

How To Prepare

Even before a loss, prepare and maintain an inventory of the property in your home. Identify the belongings by type (e.g. furniture, yard tools, laptop), brand and serial number. Keep or archive by scanning to a computer file receipts. Create a spreadsheet and list categories and an estimated value for objects. This should suffice for dishes, clothes and other small, less costly items.

For the home and land, you’ll need the deed. If you lost the deed, don't worry. The register of deeds or other property records office will have a copy.

As you prepare the inventory or buy new items, review your insurance policy to make sure they are covered.

Paperwork Needed

Have your policy and any endorsements or additional documents that list your coverage.

As part of the claim process, you will submit a “proof of loss” form that will list the following: what happened (e.g. the theft or fire), when it happened, when you discovered the loss or damage, and the property damaged or lost. With the “proof of loss,” you will need the police or fire department report on the incident.

As you proceed, gather proof of what you have spent or will spend to replace lost or damaged property. These include estimates and receipts. Submit payment receipts from the hotel or landlord if you have lost the use of your home and must stay elsewhere during the repairs or replacement.

Photographs Needed

Take photographs of the damaged items. Include close-ups and wider shots, several angles from a room or other area, the front and back of buildings or yards, and mailbox or house numbers that identify the property. Show the level and extent of flooding.

Take them as soon as it's safe and before you begin repairs, cleanup, or removal of equipment. Use a digital camera or your smartphone camera so you can time and date stamp the photographs. Get the name, address and phone number of anyone other than you that photographs the damage.

You may even video record the damage.

Contact Info Needed

Many insurers provide online claim filing. The website or email affords convenient contact. But, you should still make sure you have the telephone number for filing, tracking claims, and to pay premiums.

Your insurance company or adjuster may need the contact information of investigators of the fire or theft, officers on the scene, and contractors you may have contacted for repairs.

How To File A Claim

Many insurers allow direct, online submission of insurance claims. You can explain what caused the loss and when it occurred. Upload your photographs through the insurer’s online claims or photo submission portal. Save the photographs you send on your computer or print copies. You may need to submit them or use them in a lawsuit or other legal proceeding.

As an alternative, report the loss to your insurance agent. That person can then notify the insurance company and can work with you on the forms you need to complete.

Before you have to file an insurance claim, organize your insurance documents and property information. Should the loss happen, you can then act promptly to document, prove your loss, and get a favorable adjustment of your claim.