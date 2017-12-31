The S&P 500 delivered one of its best years in recent history in 2017, finishing the year up. Most U.S. investors had a lot of winners in their portfolios this year, but not all companies were along for the bull market ride.

Here’s a look at the 10 worst-performing stocks in the entire S&P 500 in 2017.

1. Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR)

It turns out that buying $10.5 billion worth of wireline phone business from Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) may not have been a great move for Frontier. Frontier finished the year down 86.5 percent, making the stock the worst performer of the entire S&P 500.

2. Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL)

The new age of connected wearables hasn't been kind to Fossil and its investors. Fossil recently guided for a 3.5 to 11.5 decline in sales in the critical holiday shopping quarter, and the stock finished the year down 70.3 percent.

3. Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC)

The price of crude oil bounced into the close of the year on indications of a drawdown in U.S. storage levels and news that OPEC has extended its production cuts for another year. However, natural gas investors had no such luck in 2017, and Range Resources shares declined 48.7 percent.

4. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)

Southwestern Energy is suffering from the same difficult natural gas environment that Range Resources is, so it’s no wonder Southwestern is right on Range’s heels with a 46.7 percent decline in 2017.

5. Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA)

Slowing growth, a steep valuation and a sluggish North American market for athletic apparel once again crushed Under Armour in 2017. The stock finished the year down 46.5 percent.

6. SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG)

After the company opted to abandon its V.C. Summer nuclear project, the state of South Carolina launched an investigation into the company and shareholders have filed lawsuits as well. It’s no wonder the stock is down 45.8 percent in 2017.

7. General Electric (NYSE: GE)

It would have once been inconceivable that GE stock could plummet 45.0 percent in the same year the Dow Jones Industrial Average skyrocketed 25.5 percent. But slumping profits, lower guidance and a huge dividend cut aren't a recipe for success for GE investors.

Toy companies Mattel and Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) have both faced a difficult environment in 2017, but Hasbro has managed to adapt to shifting toy trends and a dynamic retail environment much better than Mattel. Mattel was hit hard by the bankruptcy of Toys “R” Us, and the stock finished the year down 44.3 percent.

9. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK)

It speaks volumes about the natural gas market that three of the worst stocks of 2017 are all natural gas companies. Ironically, Chesapeake has now been one of the 10 worst stocks in the S&P 500 for two of the past three years.

10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP)

Advance Auto Parts simply hasn’t delivered the numbers shareholders want to see in 2017. In the most recent quarter, the company reported declining margins, comparable store sales, revenue and earnings per share. Those disappointing trends are the reason why the stock is down 41.0 percent this year.

