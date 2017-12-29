10 Things You Buy Everyday That Cost More Than A Powerball Ticket
Have $2 to spare on the Powerball or Mega Millions lotto ticket? Chances are you do since $2 is — well, not that much money these days. Granted, the odds of winning the $300-million prize are statistically as close to zero as possible, but it never hurts to dream a little.
Here are 10 everyday items that cost more than a Powerball ticket:
- Coffee. Unless McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is running a $1-per-coffee promotion, a cup of joe is easily north of $2 at most restaurants.
- Public transportation for two. The cost of riding from Benzinga's downtown Detroit headquarters to the new Red Wings/Pistons sports stadium costs $1.50, so a date night with your loved one will set you back $3.
- Parking. The cost of parking near Benzinga's downtown headquarters is $4 for four hours.
- Vending Machine Snack. A chocolate bar and can of soft drink for under $2? Forget about it.
- Night Out. A good happy hour deal at a bar would be $3 for a quality bottle of beer.
- Jukebox Fun. While out at the bar, why not listen to a handful of songs on the jukebox at around 50 cents each?
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) stock is down more than 99 percent throughout 2017, but one share is now more valuable than one lotto ticket at $3.65.
- Entertainment. Between Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), Spotify, apps and other forms of entertainment, some consumers are spending more than $3 a day to keep themselves entertained.
- Benzinga Pro. The basic Benzinga Pro package costs $99 per month — or around $3.30 per day.
- Cigarettes. On average, smoking half a pack of cigarettes a day costs $3.14.
Photo courtesy of Mega Millions.
