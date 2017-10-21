6 Ways To Earn 6 Figures Working From Home

In the digital age, there are more opportunities than ever to earn big bucks from the comfort of your own home. For Americans who want a six-figure income but would prefer to ditch the suit and tie and stay out of rush hour traffic, here are six work-from-home jobs that can pay $100,000 per year.

1. Senior Software Engineer

Senior software engineers develop and debug software programs and often manage a team of software engineers. The position typically requires a related degree and several years of job experience, but there are plenty of remote working opportunities and $100,000 is actually the low end of the typical salary range.

2. Senior Medical Writer

Senior medical writers work for medical publishers, pharmaceutical companies and other health care companies. This type of writing typically requires an education in science or medicine and an advanced understanding of the science involved, but it can be done as easily from a living room couch as it can from a corporate office.

3. Freelance Writing

Not all lucrative writing jobs require advanced scientific knowledge. Copywriters are often simply required to write marketing or promotional material for company websites or corporate blogs.

4. Blogging

An even less formal way to earn big bucks by writing online is by blogging. Bloggers earn money from advertisers that pay more as the amount of traffic to the blog grows. It can take a long time and require a lot of hard work to get to the six-figure level, but if you enjoy writing about a topic and promoting a blog, it’s easily something that can be done from home.

5. Digital Marketing

Businesses are looking for ways to expand their online presence by creating and targeted digital advertisements, increasing traffic to company websites, optimizing search engine results and creating a social media following. Freelance digital marketing specialists can help with these goals right from home and build up a client list over time as they work toward their six-figure goal.

6. Drop Shipping

A drop shipping retailer doesn’t produce or own the products that he or she sells. Instead, the drop shipper purchases inventory from a third party as it is needed and profits by selling the inventory at marked-up prices. Drop shippers can set up shop on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) or eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY), or they can choose to set up their own third-party online sales platform if they are willing to work to promote it.

A Word Of Warning

While each of the jobs mentioned above is a genuine path to making $100,000 per year from home, every single job above requires time, effort, experience and lots of hard work to get to six-figure success. In addition, working from home requires a level of self-discipline that is not typically required when working in an office environment. For every person making six figures performing the jobs described above, there are thousands of people that gave up along the way or weren’t willing to put in the time and effort to maximize their earning potential.

