Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer On 'Broken Stocks': Opportunities Galore!

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2017 12:03pm   Comments
Share:
Cramer On 'Broken Stocks': Opportunities Galore!

A "broken company" is not at all the same thing as a "broken stock," CNBC's Jim Cramer explained during his daily "Mad Money" show Friday. In fact, there is one big distinction between the two: A "broken company" contributes to a stock market correction, as they are "directly in the blast zone and certain to be obliterated."

Consider, for example, the 2012 market selloff in reaction to economic uncertainties and a debt crisis across Europe, especially Italy. Stocks with exposure to Europe that are directly in the "blast zone" got punished — and rightfully so. But at the same time shares of the casual fast food restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG).

"How can a Mexican restaurant chain like Chipotle get hit off of Italian bonds?" Cramer asked. "Well, it happened."

So, what should investors do when a broken stock is mistaken for a broken company? The obvious answer is to avoid broken companies because once they break it is very difficult to put it back together. Patient investors will also be rewarded because, as it stands, broken companies will be sold off first and then followed by broken stocks.

You want to look for stocks in areas that are independent of what's ailing the market," Cramer added.

These are the stocks that investors need to "gobble up" quickly to take advantage of a correction, Cramer concluded.

Related Links:

Cramer's Guide On How To Make Children 'Fluent In The Language Of Finance'

Cramer Finds A Way To Explain Stock Diversification With Fantasy Football

Posted-In: Corrections EuropeEducation Jim Cramer Restaurants Economics Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMG)

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On PayPal, Marriott And More
What Should Concern Chipotle Investors The Most? The Pace Of Sales Trends
That's Rich: Highest-Paid Comics Who Laughed All The Way To The Bank, Thanks To Netflix
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears For The Past Week: Apple, Tesla, Twitter And More
A Review Of Chipotle's Recovery Finds Challenges Remain
Meet Patrick Quade: The Man Who Exposed Chipotle's Norovirus Outbreak
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.