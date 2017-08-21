Let's 'Touch Base' With The 12 Most-Hated Workplace Phrases

The "mission statement" of this article is to include some of the most-hated office jargon in one article. Doing so won't be a "game changer" in Benzinga's quest of "going on a journey" in helping investors with their "blue sky thinking" of stock picking. But "if you don't like it, get off the bus" or at the very least "touch base" with us — just please don't "punch a puppy."

With that said, "let's get our ducks in a row" and "pick it up and run with it," courtesy of Statista.

It's a "no-brainer" that many office workers cringe at times when encountered with annoying jargon, according to Statista. It doesn't take a "thought shower" to realize that 24 percent of respondents in a recent Glassdoor survey are annoyed by office jargon. Workers are encouraged not to be "running it up the flagpole" to see which office jargon is popular.

Benzinga managed to fit in all of the most-hated office jargon identified by Statista in this article. Can you find them all? Would you have said things differently?

Here is the full list:

