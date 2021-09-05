 Skip to main content

If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla Or Bitcoin?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 05, 2021 3:03pm   Comments
This week we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors on apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

If you had $5,000 right now, would you put it on Tesla or Bitcoin?

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

  • Tesla: 43.3%
  • Bitcoin: 56.7%

Tesla CEO Elon Musk originally announced in March that the automaker had begun accepting payments for its vehicles with Bitcoin. This policy has since been walked back, Musk citing the environmental impact of mining bitcoin.

When Musk unveiled Tesla’s plan to accept bitcoin as a form of payment, he noted Tesla would retain the paid apex cryptocurrency as BTC and would not convert it into fiat.

This sentiment study was conducted as Bitcoin and Tesla are off their respective all-time highs of $64,829 and $900.42.

At the time of publication, Bitcoin trades around $50,300 and Tesla $735. 

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in September 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

