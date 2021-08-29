 Skip to main content

If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin Or AMC?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 29, 2021 4:47pm   Comments
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on both cryptocurrency and stock investing:

If you had $5,000 to invest, would you put it on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) right now?

  • Bitcoin: 42.4%
  • AMC: 57.6%

See Also: AMC To Accept Bitcoin As Payment For Tickets, Concessions By End Of Year

Bitcoin was trading around $48,700 at press time. The apex cryptocurrency has ripped higher over the past month by 23.5% from the $39,500 price level on July 29th.

Meanwhile, AMC closed Friday’s session higher by 1.3% to $40.84. AMC is also trading higher by 16.2% over the past five sessions.

AMC recently announced the company will begin accepting Bitcoin as payment for movie tickets and concessions by the end of this year... Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in August 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

