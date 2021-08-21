 Skip to main content

If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin Or Baby Dogecoin?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 21, 2021 2:13pm   Comments
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:

If you had $5,000 to invest, would you put it on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or Baby Dogecoin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) right now?

  • Bitcoin: 61.3%
  • Baby Dogecoin: 38.7%

See Also: How To Buy Baby Dogecoin

Bitcoin was trading around $49,200 at press time. The apex cryptocurrency has ripped higher over the past month by 55% from a $32,200 price level on July 21st.

Meanwhile, Baby Dogecoin is trading at around $0.000000001301.

Baby Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain. The project has gained popularity for its “cuteness” instead of underlying technology… Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in August 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

