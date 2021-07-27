If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix Or Google?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on a group of the world’s most popular tech stocks:

If you had $5,000 to invest, would you put it on...

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB): 13.1%

(NASDAQ: FB): 13.1% Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN): 16.8%

(NASDAQ: AMZN): 16.8% Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL): 31.2%

(NASDAQ: AAPL): 31.2% Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX): 12.8%

(NASDAQ: NFLX): 12.8% Google Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG): 26.1%

31.2% of traders and investors backed Apple in this week's study. Apple shares reached an all-time high of $150 in the month of July and the Cupertino, California-based tech giant will report third-quarter earnings Tuesday after the market close.

Internet services and online advertising technologies powerhouse Google received 26.1% of investor support. Google shares are trading at a new 52-week high and all-time high of $2,690 at last check.

Traders and investors weren’t as keen on putting their theoretical $5,000 investment in Amazon or Facebook, with the stocks garnering 16.8% and 13.1% of investor support, respectively.

Amazon is trading a touch below its 52-week high and all-time high of $3,773.00, at $3,699.00. Facebook shares are trading at $373.20, 0.6% off the all-time high of $375.33.

Finally, production company and streaming giant Netflix received 12.8% of support. Netflix reported second-quarter earnings last week and is trading off its 52-week high of $593.29, lower by 13.2% at $515.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in July 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 2,000 adults.