7 Sports Betting Accounts To Follow On Twitter

It’s #FollowFriday and Benzinga is taking a look at Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR) accounts to follow that provide insight into the sports betting market.

Darren Rovell: After years working at Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) ESPN, Darren Rovell joined The Action Network in 2018. Rovell has over 2 million followers on Twitter and is a go-to source for sports business news. Among the items covered by Rovell is the sports betting industry.

Dave Portnoy: Following Dave Portnoy on Twitter can get investors some information on the performance of Barstool Sportsbook, owned by Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN). The founder of Barstool Sports shares some figures from sports betting in states where Barstool Sportsbook operates and also shows how the company’s massive fan base could help with profits.

He's also just a pretty entertaining guy.

Roundhill Investments: The account of Roundhill Investments provides notable news about the market segments of its ETFs. The company launched the first pure-play sports betting ETF with the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSE: BETZ). The account is a good one to follow to see which sports betting companies are seeing strong market share in certain states and also to see regular updates on which states are considering launching sports betting.

Will Hershey: Roundhill Investments Co-Founder and CEO Will Hershey is a good follow for commentary on several sectors including sports betting. Hershey shares takes on sports betting, gaming and the overall market.

Eilers & Krejcik: Research firm Eilers & Krejcik focuses on covering the gaming market. The account regularly posts details and research on market share and new states for sports betting.

Alfonso Straffon: The Twitter account of Alfonso Straffon shares a ton of updates on sports betting and has insights into the overall market.

David Purdum: As a writer for ESPN, David Purdum covers the business side of the gambling industry. Purdum has covered the sports betting market since 2008 including with ESPN since 2014.