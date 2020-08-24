Opportunity, Risk And Interest: What Benzinga Users Have To Say About Investing

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about; interested in; or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following questions to Benzinga visitors.

Do you have an interest in the actual product or service provided by a majority of the companies in which you choose to invest?

Benzinga users spoke, and a narrow majority of respondents said they do not have an interest in the majority of companies in which they invest. Only 46.9% of respondents said they have an interest in the actual product or service coming from their invested companies.

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

Yes: 46.9%

No: 53.1%

Our second question posed to visitors was:

Do you feel that investing is mostly an opportunity or mostly a risk?

With the country living through the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no question that 2020 has been a volatile year for markets.

In the midst of this volatility, how do Benzinga readers perceive investing — as mostly an opportunity to make money, or mostly a risk of losing money?

Overwhelmingly, Benzinga users see investing as an opportunity, with nearly 80% of users saying they mostly see investing as opportunity.

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

Investing mostly an opportunity: 78.9%

Investing mostly a risk: 21.1%

This study was conducted by Benzinga in August 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.

Henry Khederian contributed to this report.