Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

We Tested Your Tesla Knowledge. Here Are The Results.

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2019 11:35am   Comments
Share:
We Tested Your Tesla Knowledge. Here Are The Results.

Despite the naysayers and short sellers, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) hit a new all-time high of $400 this week.

Although Tesla's fundamentals can be interpreted in different ways, some questions have more concrete answers.

To bring the bulls and bears together, Benzinga put together a Tesla quiz that everyone can agree on. 

The Tesla Quiz Results

tslaq2.png
As it turns out, most people can't name Tesla's original founders. Even though he's the face of the company now, Elon Musk wasn't one of the original two. He came in during the second round of funding. 

tslaq3.png
Elon Musk sent none other than his $100,000 Tesla Roadster into orbit. 

tslaq4.png
Even though the Cybertruck shares quite a few similarities with the DMC DeLorean, Musk said the true inspiration behind the Cybertruck was James Bond's Lotus Espirit.

tslaq7.png
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) trademarked "Model E," getting in the way of Musk's plan for Tesla's vehicle lineup to spell "SEXY."

tslaq5.png
Tesla obviously wasn't the first company to try their hand at electric vehicles, but the company succeeded when others didn't. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) got rid of its EV line and destroyed the cars, influencing Tesla to try their hand in the industry.

Related Links:

A Tesla Short Squeeze Years In The Making May Have Finally Arrived

Tesla Analyst Says Automaker's Drive Forward Will Be Smoother

Photo by Steve Jurvetson via Wikimedia

Posted-In: auto Cybertruck electric vehicles Elon Musk EV Tesla RoadsterCrowdsourcing General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F + GM)

USMCA Trade Deal: Praises, 'Evils,' Plans
Tesla's Stock Crosses $400 Per Share For The First Time Ever
9 S&P 500 Stocks That Just Crossed Above Their 200-Day Moving Average
Canadian Manufacturing Took Hit During GM Strike
Investor Optimism Continues After Trade Deal; FedEx Delivers Disappointing Results
Navistar Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates But Falls Short On Revenue
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Barron's Picks And Pans: Alibaba, Biogen, China Mobile, Peter Lynch Picks And More