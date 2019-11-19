8 Nickelodeon Shows We Want To Return On Netflix

I was raised without cable, so my trips to grandma’s were extra special. That’s where my brother caught a glimpse of his first “girlfriend,” Dora the Explorer, on Nick Jr. It’s where “Rocket Power” taught me the fun of rebellion — and the lameness of being a shoobie. It’s where Keenan taught me French from a bathtub in “All That,” and where “The Amanda Show” taught me to prank call.

These old Nick shows are buried in distant archives, but Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is offering hope of revival. Netflix recently announced a multi-year content deal expanding its relationship with Viacom's (NASDAQ: VIAB) Nickelodeon. The agreement will bring original productions based on new and retired characters.

Over the last few years, Nick has used the platform to relaunch “Rocko’s Modern Life” and “Invader Zim.” Benzinga has a few requests for the latest round.

See Also: The Teenage Existential Crisis: In Memory Of Our First AOL Instant Messenger Screen Names

Double Dare

Think "Family Feud" meets "Jeopardy" meets "American Ninja Warrior" meets slime.

Pete and Pete

A pair of weirdo brothers, both named Pete Wrigley, showed us how strange teen life is supposed to be on “The Adventures of Pete & Pete.”

Rugrats

Nick has a history of checking in on baby Tommy and the gang as they get all growed up.

“They're millennial parents now. It would be fun to see Tommy, Chuckie and of course Angelica as adults, but even more fun to see how their toddlers judge or interpret them in 2019,” Benzinga editor Jason Shubnell said.

Hey Arnold!

During his fourth-grade days at PS118, Arnold roamed the streets with his savvy friend Gerald, shooting hoops, pining for Lila, and dodging the secretly obsessive Helga. Javier wants Arnold back “for the Jazzy vibes and coolness of it all. Total savants!”

Global Guts

The "American Ninja Warrior" precursor set three kids in a five-round match of extreme sports and obstacle courses. Could we find the next Simone Biles or Michael Phelps watching Guts in 2020?

The Angry Beavers

A classic feature on brotherhood about archetype characters Dag and Norbert. Steve K. wants it back “for the theme song and intro alone.”

Rocket Power

They are riders...on a mission...action kids in play position. Rocket Power! Javier wants to introduce the mischievous extremers to Elon Musk.

“Rocker Power reboot would be awesome if it happened in Space, or NASA, or SpaceX... just actual rockets.”

Danny Phantom

The teen human-ghost hybrid used his secret supernatural powers to save his town from ghosts.

“Not only was it entertaining to watch, but while it was about someone who was half-ghost, half-human, it had a lot of relatable episodes,” Benzinga’s Delaney D. said.

There’s also "CatDog" and "Doug" and "As Told By Ginger" — get to work, Nick and Netflix. We’ve got a lot of catching up to do.