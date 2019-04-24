Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) was dogged for much of last year by the slow adoption of its tenth anniversary iPhone model, the iPhone X released in 2017. Cupertino replaced it in late 2018 with three models: the XS, XS Max and XR.

Ahead of Apple's fiscal second-quarter results due Tuesday, April 30 after the market close, a survey found that the XR — the low-cost variant in the X series — has been the top selling iPhone model in the U.S. during the quarter.

Lost Cost Wins Over

The iPhone XR, priced as low as $749, accounted for about 38 percent of U.S. iPhone sales in Apple's second quarter, according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners survey released Wednesday.

The survey is based on responses from 500 U.S. Apple customers who purchased an Apple device in the first quarter.

The three X models together accounted for 59 percent of U.S. iPhone sales in the second quarter, CIRP said.

"In the US, the newest iPhone models sold about as well as the newest models a year ago, at about 60% of total sales," Josh Lowitz, the organization's partner and co-founder, said in the report.

ASPs On The Wane?

The higher proportion of XR sales portend the possibility of a dip in ASPs for Apple in the second quarter.

CIRP expects ASPs to decline to $800 from the previous quarter.

With Apple's decision to stop breaking down unit numbers, the ASP numbers are likely to be left to guesstimates. Did the lower price help push up volume and in turn sales? Stay tuned for Apple's quarterly results Tuesday.

