A Pew Research Center survey found that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)'s popularity among teenagers is declining.

Only 51 percent of U.S. teens aged 13-17 use Facebook, which marks a notable deterioration from 71 percent in a similar 2014-2015 survey, according to Pew Research. None of the major social media platforms can now be considered a clear winner among teenagers. The survey was conducted March 7-April 10, according to pew Research.

The decline in usage among teenagers could simply be attributed to a string of "bad press," Inside.com founder Jason Calacanis told CNBC.

Social media networks are "generational," as baby boomers and Gen X-ers "love Facebook," but millennials and younger age groups "don't want to be around their parents and old people," Calcanis said.

Instead,younger users prefer platforms like Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP)'s Snapchat, he said.

"For young people, they just want to document everything in their life," Calacanis said. "Young people want to be on video and want to be famous. That's Snapchat. That's Instagram."

Teenagers may be shunning Facebook for multiple reasons, but as a whole the Pew Research study reveals another key takeaway: 24 percent of teens think social media has a mostly negative impact on their generation, Statista said. Only 31 percent of those surveyed said social media has a mostly positive impact on their generation.

Facebook investors don't appear overly concerned with the findings, as the stock was trading higher by more than 1 percent just before the close Friday at $193.97. Shares are within striking distance of a new all-time high of $195.32.

