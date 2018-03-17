Market Overview

Netflix: Most Customers Prefer Binge-Watching On A TV, Not A Smartphone

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2018 10:35am   Comments
Are TVs dead and being replaced with tablets and smartphones? If you ask Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), the answer is a clear no.

What Happened

Netflix's management said during a briefing last week that most new users sign up to the streaming video platform on a smartphone or computer, Recode reported. But when it comes to watching videos, 70 percent of all users ditch their handheld device in favor of a TV. This compares to 15 percent of users who watch videos on a PC, 10 percent who watch on a smartphone and just 5 percent who watch on a tablet.

Why It's Important

The statistics of video streaming activity could dispel the myth that a large number of Netflix users "finish a long movie on their tablet in bed or watch a documentary to kill some time at the airport," Statista said.

The findings might bode well for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) which is best known for offering streaming devices that are either pre-installed in new TVs or can be bought for as little as $29. In fact, Roku sells the "most affordable" streaming media device, according to PCMag.

What's Next

Roku's recent earnings report was accompanied with a concerning outlook for the first quarter that fell short of analyst estimates. Roku investors might be encouraged by the favorable trends in Netflix viewership and the possibility of better-than-expected performance.

Infographic: Netflix Users Revert to the Big Screen After Signing Up | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista.

Roku CEO Tries To Explain Why The Street Is Wrong

Survey: Netflix Subscribers Willing To Pay More

Photo courtesy of Netflix. 

Posted-In: PC ReCode Statista streaming videoCrowdsourcing Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

