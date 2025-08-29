Eli Lilly Is Proof That Wall Street Stars Don't Have To Be Tech Titans

Although the stock has experienced its fair share of turbulence in 2025, Eli Lilly LLY is rapidly emerging as a key consideration for investors seeking to hedge their portfolios away from tech and AI picks.

The stock's performance has been strongly linked to the performance of the pharmaceutical giant's weight management drug, orforglipron. Following reports in early August that the oral obesity pill had recorded disappointing Phase III trial data, the stock tumbled 14%, representing its heaviest single-day decline in more than two decades.

However, the gloomy outlook for the stock appeared to be short-lived, and Eli Lilly rallied 6% on Tuesday, August 26, as the company confirmed that it would be ‘moving with urgency toward global regulatory submissions' in gaining approval for orforglipron following the announcement of positive results during the drug trial process.

Kenneth Custer, the president of Eli Lilly's cardiometabolic health unit, suggested that the approval of the drug would pave the way for a "convenient, once-daily pill that can be scaled globally" in a way that could transform the treatment of obesity around the world.

Clinical Trials Springboard

As many investors witnessed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of pharmaceutical companies on Wall Street heavily correlates to the success of their clinical trials.

It's for this reason that Eli Lilly struggled so severely at the beginning of August on negative clinical trials data and why the stock performed so well in recent days as news emerged that the company would be moving on to regulatory submissions for its orforglipron drug.

In orforglipron's ATTAIN-2 clinical trial, the weight-loss drug met its primary goals of inducing superior bodyweight compared to patients taking the placebo while lowering blood sugar levels in the body. The pill also reportedly displayed clinically meaningful benefits throughout key cardiovascular risk factors.

After 72 weeks, patients on the highest dose lost up to 10.5% of their body weight, compared to a 2.2% loss in the placebo group of the trial. In terms of impact, these results point to a loss of 22.9 pounds versus 5.1 pounds, respectively.

The approval of the drug could have a profound impact on those suffering from type 2 diabetes, who can often have a difficult time losing weight.

Building on Strong Fundamentals

Although Eli Lilly's stock is still lower for the 2025 calendar year, there's optimism that the regulatory approval of orforglipron would be a catalyst for growth.

Behind the company's ambitions are a set of strong fundamentals and exceptional revenue growth that's unprecedented for a pharmaceutical company of Eli Lilly's size.

In its Q2 2025 earnings, the firm posted revenues of $15.6 billion, representing a 38% year-over-year rise. This extraordinary growth stems from the company's GLP-1 franchise, Mounjaro for diabetes, and Zepbound for obesity, which have combined to generate over half of the company's quarterly sales.

The products are outpacing industry rival Novo Nordisk's benchmarks and make Eli Lilly a prospective leader in the metabolic disease market, which is a sector that's projected to reach $100 billion by 2030.

Crucially, the growth has allowed Eli Lilly to raise its 2025 full-year revenue guidance by $1.5 billion to be in the range of $60 billion to $62 billion, with earnings per share (EPS) guidance raised to be in the range of $20.85 to $22.10 and non-GAAP EPS guidance to be between $21.75 and $23.

Challenges Ahead?

Sometimes investors can draw confidence from the assured movements of company executives, and when five Eli Lilly insiders purchased a combined $2.9 million in stock off the back of its major market dip in early August, it could've been interpreted as a bullish move.

One of the biggest buyers of the stock was David Ricks, the company's CEO, who bought just over $1 million in shares in the wake of the 14% fall in LLY's value.

However, the outlook for the stock may be more complicated even if orforglipron wins approval. One key challenge could be the pressure being placed on the company by President Trump, who has threatened to crack down on pharmaceutical firms charging high prices for their products to American users.

In August, it was announced that the price of weight loss jab Mounjaro would rise in the UK by up to 170% to align with other prices around the world, but whether the company could see more pricing pressures impact revenue margins in the future remains to be seen.

With Trump's tariffs also prospectively creating pricing pressure across a range of industries, Eli Lilly may also see the return of inflation across key global markets interfere with the affordability of its products.

Is Eli Lilly a Buy?

In the short term, Eli Lilly's prospects depend on the regulatory approval of its flagship orforglipron drug.

However, looking further afield, investors can take plenty of optimism from LLY's market performance against long-term rivals Novo Nordisk to help underline the stock's value in their portfolios.

With Wall Street still enthralled by tech and AI stocks, Eli Lilly is a speculative play with plenty of benefits to be reaped from diversification. While it's important to keep an ear to the ground in terms of its drug pipeline, Eli Lilly is certainly a stock with a lot to offer investors.

Disclosure: On the date of publication, Dmytro Spilka did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. Dmytro Spilka does not intend to make a trade in any of the securities mentioned above in the next 72 hours.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.