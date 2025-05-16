Rocket Pharma's Gene Therapy Shows Promise in ACM Patients, Says Analyst

Chardan analyst Geulah Livshits revised the price forecast for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT from $45 to $46, while keeping a Buy rating.

On Thursday, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presented initial data on RP-A601, its gene therapy for PKP2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM), showing indications of increased cardiac PKP2 expression and potential improvements/stabilization in arrhythmia burden, heart function and quality of life in 3 patients from Cohort 1 (8e13 GC/kg) over 6-12 months.

The analyst says that while patient variability makes individual assay benefit interpretation complex, Rocket is evaluating multiple parameters to identify optimal endpoints, expecting clearer signals with longer follow-up and its natural history study data.

With no further dose escalation planned, Rocket aims to discuss pivotal trial design (potentially leveraging NH data) at the 8e13 dose with regulators; accelerated approval is possible, adds the analyst.

Livshits writes that the data collectively suggests RP-A601 is providing some benefit, though the best measure is still to be determined.

Consequently, the analyst is increasing their Probability of Success (PoS) for the program to 30% from 20%.

RCKT Price Action: Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are down 2.90% at $6.53 at publication on Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

photo: Shutterstock