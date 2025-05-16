May 16, 2025 3:46 PM 1 min read

Rocket Pharma's Gene Therapy Shows Promise in ACM Patients, Says Analyst

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Chardan analyst Geulah Livshits revised the price forecast for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT from $45 to $46, while keeping a Buy rating.

On Thursday, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presented initial data on RP-A601, its gene therapy for PKP2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM), showing indications of increased cardiac PKP2 expression and potential improvements/stabilization in arrhythmia burden, heart function and quality of life in 3 patients from Cohort 1 (8e13 GC/kg) over 6-12 months.

The analyst says that while patient variability makes individual assay benefit interpretation complex, Rocket is evaluating multiple parameters to identify optimal endpoints, expecting clearer signals with longer follow-up and its natural history study data.

With no further dose escalation planned, Rocket aims to discuss pivotal trial design (potentially leveraging NH data) at the 8e13 dose with regulators; accelerated approval is possible, adds the analyst.

Livshits writes that the data collectively suggests RP-A601 is providing some benefit, though the best measure is still to be determined.

Consequently, the analyst is increasing their Probability of Success (PoS) for the program to 30% from 20%.

RCKT Price Action: Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are down 2.90% at $6.53 at publication on Friday.

Overview
