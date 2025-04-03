BeiGene Discontinues Lung Cancer Drug Study After Interim Data Showed Limited Survival Benefit

BeiGene Ltd ONC on Thursday announced the discontinuation of its clinical development program for ociperlimab (BGB-A1217), an anti-TIGIT antibody, as a potential treatment for lung cancer.

The Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended terminating the ongoing Phase 3 AdvanTIG-302 trial based on its findings as part of a pre-planned futility analysis.

The study’s purpose was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ociperlimab + tislelizumab compared with that of Merck & Co Inc‘s MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in adults with high PD-L1, locally advanced/recurrent, or untreated metastatic NSCLC.

The overall efficacy and safety data assessment suggested that the study was unlikely to meet the primary endpoint of overall survival.

No new safety signals were observed. After thorough deliberation, the company has decided to terminate the trial.

The study was expected to conclude in February 2027.

“We evaluate our clinical programs to focus our resources on the most promising clinically differentiated candidates while thoughtfully de-prioritizing others,” said Mark Lanasa, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, Solid Tumors at BeiGene.

Results from this study will be shared later.

