Corcept Therapeutics Stock Jumps On Upbeat Ovarian Cancer Trial Data, Analysts Boost Price Forecast

- Corcept’s ROSELLA Phase 3 trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel reduced disease progression risk by 30% in ovarian cancer.
- Relacorilant patients had a median overall survival of 16.0 months, compared to 11.5 months for those on nab-paclitaxel alone.
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT announced on Monday that the ROSELLA Phase 3 trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer met its primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival, as assessed by blinded independent central review (PFS-BICR).
In ROSELLA, patients treated with relacorilant and nab-paclitaxel chemotherapy experienced a 30% reduction in the risk of disease progression compared to patients treated with nab-paclitaxel alone.
The median PFS-BICR was 6.5 months, compared to 5.5 months in patients who received nab-paclitaxel alone.
At an interim evaluation of overall survival (OS), patients treated with relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel had a significant improvement in OS, with a median OS of 16.0 months, compared to 11.5 months for patients receiving nab-paclitaxel alone.
Relacorilant was well-tolerated and no new safety signals were observed.
The complete results of ROSELLA will be presented at a medical conference this year.
The ROSELLA trial enrolled 381 patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
Analyst Reaction:
- HC Wainwright maintains Corcept Therapeutics with a Buy, raising the price target from $115 to $150.
- Truist Securities maintains Corcept Therapeutics with a Buy, raising the price target from $76 to $150.
Price Action: CORT is up 85.6% at $101.80 at the last check on Monday.
