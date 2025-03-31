March 31, 2025 3:01 PM 1 min read

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Jumps On Upbeat Ovarian Cancer Trial Data, Analysts Boost Price Forecast

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT announced on Monday that the ROSELLA Phase 3 trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer met its primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival, as assessed by blinded independent central review (PFS-BICR).

In ROSELLA, patients treated with relacorilant and nab-paclitaxel chemotherapy experienced a 30% reduction in the risk of disease progression compared to patients treated with nab-paclitaxel alone.

The median PFS-BICR was 6.5 months, compared to 5.5 months in patients who received nab-paclitaxel alone.

At an interim evaluation of overall survival (OS), patients treated with relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel had a significant improvement in OS, with a median OS of 16.0 months, compared to 11.5 months for patients receiving nab-paclitaxel alone.

Relacorilant was well-tolerated and no new safety signals were observed.

The complete results of ROSELLA will be presented at a medical conference this year.

The ROSELLA trial enrolled 381 patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Analyst Reaction:

  • HC Wainwright maintains Corcept Therapeutics with a Buy, raising the price target from $115 to $150.
  • Truist Securities maintains Corcept Therapeutics with a Buy, raising the price target from $76 to $150.

Price Action: CORT is up 85.6% at $101.80 at the last check on Monday.

