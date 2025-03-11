Novo Nordisk's Combo Drug CagriSema Shows 16% Weight Reduction In Second Phase 3 Trial

Zinger Key Points
- In the REDEFINE 2 trial, CagriSema led to 15.7% weight loss after 68 weeks, compared to 3.1% with placebo, with 89.7% achieving at least 5%
- Novo Nordisk plans to seek regulatory approval for CagriSema in Q1 2026.
- The new Benzinga Rankings show you exactly how stocks stack up—scoring them across five key factors that matter most to investors. Every day, one stock rises to the top. Which one is leading today?
On Monday, Novo Nordisk A/S NVO announced headline results from the REDEFINE 2 phase 3 trial in the global REDEFINE program.
REDEFINE 2 is a 68-week efficacy and safety trial investigating once-weekly subcutaneous CagriSema (a fixed dose combination of cagrilintide 2.4 mg and semaglutide 2.4 mg) compared to placebo.
The trial included 1,206 randomized people with obesity or overweight, type 2 diabetes, and a mean baseline body weight of 102 kg.
The REDEFINE 2 trial was based on a flexible protocol, allowing patients to modify their dosing throughout the trial.
Also Read: Weight Loss Drugs Soar While Global Obesity Rates Climb, To Hit 50% Of Adults By 2050 Says New Report
After 68 weeks, 61.9% of patients treated with CagriSema were on the highest dose.
When evaluating treatment effects, if all people adhered to treatment, people treated with CagriSema achieved a weight loss of 15.7% after 68 weeks compared to 3.1% with placebo.
A co-primary endpoint was a weight loss of 5% or more after 68 weeks, which was achieved by 89.7% of patients on CagriSema, compared to 30.3% by placebo.
When applying the treatment policy estimand, people treated with CagriSema achieved a superior weight loss of 13.7% compared to 3.4% with placebo.
In the trial, CagriSema appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile. The most common adverse events with CagriSema were gastrointestinal, and the vast majority were mild to moderate and diminished over time, consistent with the GLP-1 receptor agonist class.
In December, in the REDEFINE 1 Phase 3 trial, CagriSema achieved a weight loss of 22.7% after 68 weeks compared to a reduction of 11.8% with cagrilintide 2.4 mg, 16.1% with semaglutide 2.4 mg and 2.3% with placebo alone, below the Street expectations of 25%.
Novo Nordisk expects to file for the first regulatory approval of CagriSema in the first quarter of 2026.
The detailed results from REDEFINE 1 and REDEFINE 2 will be presented at a scientific conference in 2025.
Price Action: At the last check on Tuesday, NVO stock was up 0.49% at $79.35 during the premarket session.
Read Next:
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.